Storm Advisory 8/2/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Welcoming the newest little Caniac, Rod Brind’Amour discusses his next contract, and questions surrounding the Maple Leafs goal tending situation

By Cody Hagan
About Last Season

Our annual About Last Season series has come to a close. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Congrats to the Noesen family on their newest addition!
  • It appears we have an idea of what the Hurricanes may have offered Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency:
  • Rod Brind’Amour knows his next contract negotiations will not be an easy one. [NC Sports Network]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on LTIR indicating he will miss most or all of the upcoming season. This moves gets the Leafs under the salary cap although some are questioning it because Murray was supposedly healthy in the playoffs. [ESPN]
  • NHL contract efficiency rankings, 2023: Which teams spend their money most wisely? [The Athletic $]
  • How the NHL’s top earners performed during the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
  • Catching up on the 2023 goalie carousel. [THN]
  • The Seattle Kraken have removed BookTok content after Alex Wennberg controversy. [ESPN]

