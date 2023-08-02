Storm Advisory 8/2/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

About Last Season
Our annual About Last Season series has come to a close. You can click on an individual players name to take you directly to their specific review.
- Andrei Svechnikov
- Antti Raanta
- Brady Skjei
- Brent Burns
- Brett Pesce
- Calvin de Haan
- Derek Stepan
- Dylan Coghlan
- Frederik Andersen
- Jaccob Slavin
- Jack Drury
- Jalen Chatfield
- Jesse Puljujärvi
- Jesper Fast
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
- Jordan Staal
- Martin Necas
- Paul Stastny
- Pyotr Kochetkov
- Sebastian Aho
- Seth Jarvis
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- Stefan Noesen
- Teuvo Teravainen
- Coaches & Front Office
In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Congrats to the Noesen family on their newest addition!
Congrats to the Noesen's on their newest little Caniac ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5x2breC2fY— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 30, 2023
- It appears we have an idea of what the Hurricanes may have offered Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency:
I posted a correction on that..Carolina offer actually was less than $4 million— Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 30, 2023
- Jalen Chatfield of the Carolina Hurricanes is helping to grow the game of hockey in Raleigh:
Growing the game in NC— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 28, 2023
A fun day at the Hockey Players of Color Camp, hosted by the #Canes and @BigHockeyFamily. Special thanks to Chatty for teaching the kids a thing or two! pic.twitter.com/6vGCs4fDgL
- Rod Brind’Amour knows his next contract negotiations will not be an easy one. [NC Sports Network]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on LTIR indicating he will miss most or all of the upcoming season. This moves gets the Leafs under the salary cap although some are questioning it because Murray was supposedly healthy in the playoffs. [ESPN]
- NHL contract efficiency rankings, 2023: Which teams spend their money most wisely? [The Athletic $]
- How the NHL’s top earners performed during the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
- Catching up on the 2023 goalie carousel. [THN]
- The Seattle Kraken have removed BookTok content after Alex Wennberg controversy. [ESPN]
Loading comments...