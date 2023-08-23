 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/23/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Canes add another defenseman, Jonathan Toews announced his future plans, and a former Hurricane retires while another pleads guilty to charges

By Cody Hagan
  • What the lack of an AHL affiliate means for Carolina Hurricanes this year. [THN]
  • Hurricanes legend Jonathan Bernier is calling it a career. [ESPN]
  • On the subject of legendary Hurricanes players, Alex Galchenyuk has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Jonathan Toews has announced that he is stepping away from hockey for the time being but he is not retiring at this point. [ESPN]
  • The top ten August signings over the past decade with a familiar name at number ten. [THN]
  • The NHL rulebook has a problem, but we can fix it by removing one word. [The Athletic $]
  • Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux reportedly gets green light to play in NHL. [Yahoo]
  • Brandon Hagel has signed an eight-year extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning. [NHL]
  • NHL 24 gets a release date, cover athlete, and its official reveal. [IGN]
  • What can the Winnipeg Jets do with Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele? [THN]

