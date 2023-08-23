Storm Advisory 8/23/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Add another piece to the already extremely deep blue line for the Carolina Hurricanes:
Another blueliner!— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) August 21, 2023
The #Canes have signed defenseman Nathan Beaulieu to a professional tryout (PTO).https://t.co/YYX3fiZZDd
- What the lack of an AHL affiliate means for Carolina Hurricanes this year. [THN]
- Hurricanes legend Jonathan Bernier is calling it a career. [ESPN]
- On the subject of legendary Hurricanes players, Alex Galchenyuk has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. [Daily Faceoff]
- Jonathan Toews has announced that he is stepping away from hockey for the time being but he is not retiring at this point. [ESPN]
- The top ten August signings over the past decade with a familiar name at number ten. [THN]
- The NHL rulebook has a problem, but we can fix it by removing one word. [The Athletic $]
- Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux reportedly gets green light to play in NHL. [Yahoo]
- Brandon Hagel has signed an eight-year extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning. [NHL]
- NHL 24 gets a release date, cover athlete, and its official reveal. [IGN]
- What can the Winnipeg Jets do with Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele? [THN]
