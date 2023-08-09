 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 8/9/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes’ preseason schedule is very unique, a big trade in Pittsburgh, and diving in to who the toughest coaches in the league are

By Cody Hagan
  • The Carolina Hurricanes are hosting their annual yard sale on August 19th. Make sure to get there early as this event is known to be extremely popular:
  • The preseason schedule is officially set for the Canes. It features a very unique two games in one night situation:
  • Take a look back at the top-five enforcers to ever dawn a Hurricanes/Whalers jersey. Do you agree with the list? [THN]
  • Unger Sorum’s play-making skills could pave path to the NHL with the Hurricanes. [NHL]
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks as part of a three-team trade involving the Montreal Canadiens. [NHL]
  • How Erik Karlsson’s legacy has always been tied to the Penguins. [The Athletic $]
  • With Karlsson off the market, can the Calgary Flames capitalize on Noah Hanifin’s value? [The Athletic $]
  • Tom Wilson will be staying in Washington for seven more years after signing a new extension. [ESPN]
  • NHL outliers: Players whose size sets them apart from tall to short and light to heavy. [Yahoo]
  • Who are the toughest coaches in the NHL today? [THN]
  • The New York Rangers are ready to turn the page with new head coach Peter Laviolette at the helm. [NHL]

