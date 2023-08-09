Storm Advisory 8/9/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- The Carolina Hurricanes are hosting their annual yard sale on August 19th. Make sure to get there early as this event is known to be extremely popular:
The Yard Sale is back!— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 3, 2023
Don't miss your chance to shop discounted merchandise, game-used equipment, autographed collectibles, and more.
Details » https://t.co/3eXWmOjM6j pic.twitter.com/ssBf9kquMF
- The preseason schedule is officially set for the Canes. It features a very unique two games in one night situation:
The #Canes' complete preseason schedule has officially been revealed by the league. Carolina will play split squad in the Sunshine State on September 29.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) August 8, 2023
Ticketing information for the games at PNC Arena will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/RFUkRSPs35
- Take a look back at the top-five enforcers to ever dawn a Hurricanes/Whalers jersey. Do you agree with the list? [THN]
- Unger Sorum’s play-making skills could pave path to the NHL with the Hurricanes. [NHL]
- The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks as part of a three-team trade involving the Montreal Canadiens. [NHL]
- How Erik Karlsson’s legacy has always been tied to the Penguins. [The Athletic $]
- With Karlsson off the market, can the Calgary Flames capitalize on Noah Hanifin’s value? [The Athletic $]
- Tom Wilson will be staying in Washington for seven more years after signing a new extension. [ESPN]
- NHL outliers: Players whose size sets them apart from tall to short and light to heavy. [Yahoo]
- Who are the toughest coaches in the NHL today? [THN]
- The New York Rangers are ready to turn the page with new head coach Peter Laviolette at the helm. [NHL]
