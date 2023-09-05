Storm Advisory 9/6/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- The Durham Bulls held their annual Carolina Hurricanes theme night and while many members of the Canes were there, Jordan Martinook stole the show:
Nothing but fun with this crew pic.twitter.com/I1M9OTPdMz— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 2, 2023
Marty Man brought the absolute heat pic.twitter.com/lDQlPXKVjn— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 1, 2023
Enjoy Marty on the mic from BP ️ pic.twitter.com/eLpPjfvHwv— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 3, 2023
If only 10-year-old Marty knew how cool grown-up Marty would be ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IrqnF3jiSa— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 2, 2023
- On the topic of Martinook, he is hosting a community engagement Marty Party this Saturday night (9/9/23) at Bowstring Pizza & brewing to promote his new beer. [Canes]
- The Hurricanes have announced that they will continue their relationship with the Norfolk Admirals this season. [Canes]
- Father Finn Antti Rannta answers all your questions on the latest edition of the Hurricanes Mailbag. [Canes]
- If you’ve seen the preseason schedule then you know the Canes are playing two games at the exact same time on the same date. The why and the how are explained here. [Canes]
- Mike and Shane are back with another episode of Canes Cast as they discuss the newcomers and why the team is built for 82 games and beyond. [Canes]
- Daniel Bochner has been added to the Hurricanes staff as a development coach. [Canes]
- Martin Necas talks about the Hurricanes’ chances at a Stanley Cup and the controversy with Erik Haula’s bracelet choices:
- Bill Peters’ return to junior coaching is another sign of hockey’s racial blind spots. [The Athletic $]
- Carl Hagelin has decided to hang up the skates citing concerns around his eye injured he suffered in 2022 with the Washington Capitals. [THN]
- The NHL has released its national television schedule for the upcoming season. [NHL]
- Early bulletin board material for the Hurricanes as this prediction has them not just losing their crown as division champs, but falling all the way to third in the Metro. [THN]
- Phil Kessel has let teams know he is willing to let his iron-man streak end in order to join a team this season. [Yahoo]
