Storm Advisory 9/6/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Jordan Martinook hits the diamond, Martin Necas discusses Erik Haula’s bracelet choices, plus the NHL releases its national TV schedule

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Three Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Storm Advisory

  • The Durham Bulls held their annual Carolina Hurricanes theme night and while many members of the Canes were there, Jordan Martinook stole the show:
  • On the topic of Martinook, he is hosting a community engagement Marty Party this Saturday night (9/9/23) at Bowstring Pizza & brewing to promote his new beer. [Canes]
  • The Hurricanes have announced that they will continue their relationship with the Norfolk Admirals this season. [Canes]
  • Father Finn Antti Rannta answers all your questions on the latest edition of the Hurricanes Mailbag. [Canes]
  • If you’ve seen the preseason schedule then you know the Canes are playing two games at the exact same time on the same date. The why and the how are explained here. [Canes]
  • Mike and Shane are back with another episode of Canes Cast as they discuss the newcomers and why the team is built for 82 games and beyond. [Canes]
  • Daniel Bochner has been added to the Hurricanes staff as a development coach. [Canes]
  • Martin Necas talks about the Hurricanes’ chances at a Stanley Cup and the controversy with Erik Haula’s bracelet choices:
  • Bill Peters’ return to junior coaching is another sign of hockey’s racial blind spots. [The Athletic $]
  • Carl Hagelin has decided to hang up the skates citing concerns around his eye injured he suffered in 2022 with the Washington Capitals. [THN]
  • The NHL has released its national television schedule for the upcoming season. [NHL]
  • Early bulletin board material for the Hurricanes as this prediction has them not just losing their crown as division champs, but falling all the way to third in the Metro. [THN]
  • Phil Kessel has let teams know he is willing to let his iron-man streak end in order to join a team this season. [Yahoo]

