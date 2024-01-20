Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 2

The Carolina Hurricanes got back on the winning side of things as they defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 4-2 on Friday night at the PNC Arena.

Official attendance was 18,841, which was the 41st consecutive sellout game at the PNC.

At just 2:27 into the game, the Wings made it 1-0 when they scored on a shot which Antti Raanta almost stopped. The goalie tried to make a glove save and while he slowed the puck, it still trickled in over the goal line.

The good news for Carolina was that Jordan Martinook evened things up less than a minute later when he tipped in a Brent Burns shot. Martinook has now scored in four straight games.

At this point, this was a very tight checking game and neither team could generate consistent offense, though the Canes were able to cycle the puck a few times.

Martin Necas, who had missed the previous five games due to an upper body injury, was skating very well in this contest. He had four shots on goal by himself in the first period.

With three minutes and change left in the second period, he made a nasty move and beat Detroit goalie, Alex Lyon with an even nastier shot to give Carolina a 2-1 lead.

This was also a short-lived lead though as Detroit tied the game with less than a minute left in the second.

The Canes were a bit too aggressive trying to score shorthanded and allowed an odd man rush coming back.

The third period was pretty much all Carolina as they outshot the visitors, 14-4. They scored twice to put the game away, once on a Svechnikov loose puck knock in and another on an empty net shot by Aho, who was set up by Necas.

The Hurricanes only allowed a total of 12 shots on goal for the game.

The Canes will finish up this home stand on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

Game Notes:

Carolina had 30 shots on goal to 12 for the Wings. Necas had a team high six.

Svechnikov had a goal, an assist, and led the team with three hits.

Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce had a team high 22:55 and 22:37 of ice time.

The home team won 56% of their faceoffs.

The Hurricanes were credited with 27 giveaways, an unusual high number.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020702.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020702.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/r7jmv49ux0ebp6f59tih0/h?rlkey=7x1lec8urnb30xj8tuhysg5rc&dl=0