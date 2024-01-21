Storm Advisory 1/21/24: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- On the heels of claiming Spencer Martin off of waivers, the Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned Yaniv Perets to the Norfolk Admirals:
The #Canes have reassigned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the @NorfolkAdmirals.https://t.co/kQXsFUESQc— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 20, 2024
- Martin made it to practice yesterday and will wear #41 for the Canes (a new graphic for his helmet may be needed though):
Looks like 41 for Martin pic.twitter.com/WST1rT34hM— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) January 20, 2024
- If you are driving around Raleigh, beware of Svech:
Tomorrow, we celebrate some of the best drivers in the world— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 20, 2024
But first, let's talk about some of the worst pic.twitter.com/PsUOBnnxBv
- Tim Gleason joins Walt Ruff on the Storm Report to talk everything related to defense. [Hurricanes]
- The New York Islanders shocked the NHL yesterday when they fired Lane Lambert and hired Patrick Roy to be their new head coach. [ESPN]
- With Islanders, Patrick Roy gets his ‘second chance,’ but can he adapt to the new NHL? [The Athletic $]
- Last weekend the Charlotte Checkers hosted the second ever outdoor hockey game in North Carolina at the Charlotte Knights baseball stadium and it was a huge success. [WCNC]
- The NHL has revealed the captains (and celebrity captains) for All-Star Game festivities in Toronto. [ESPN]
- Why acquiring goaltenders at the NHL Trade Deadline is risky. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Vancouver Canucks have extended Jim Rutherford for three more years as their president. [NHL]
Loading comments...