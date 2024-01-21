 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 1/21/24: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Bad drivers in Raleigh, goaltending moves for the Canes, and a major coaching change in the Metro

By Cody Hagan
  • On the heels of claiming Spencer Martin off of waivers, the Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned Yaniv Perets to the Norfolk Admirals:
  • Martin made it to practice yesterday and will wear #41 for the Canes (a new graphic for his helmet may be needed though):
  • If you are driving around Raleigh, beware of Svech:
  • Tim Gleason joins Walt Ruff on the Storm Report to talk everything related to defense. [Hurricanes]
  • The New York Islanders shocked the NHL yesterday when they fired Lane Lambert and hired Patrick Roy to be their new head coach. [ESPN]
  • With Islanders, Patrick Roy gets his ‘second chance,’ but can he adapt to the new NHL? [The Athletic $]
  • Last weekend the Charlotte Checkers hosted the second ever outdoor hockey game in North Carolina at the Charlotte Knights baseball stadium and it was a huge success. [WCNC]
  • The NHL has revealed the captains (and celebrity captains) for All-Star Game festivities in Toronto. [ESPN]
  • Why acquiring goaltenders at the NHL Trade Deadline is risky. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Vancouver Canucks have extended Jim Rutherford for three more years as their president. [NHL]

