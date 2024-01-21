Wild 5, Hurricanes 2

It was not the first time for the Carolina Hurricanes and it probably will not be the last.

The home team outshot the opposition by a large margin but could not finish their chances as they lost to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2 on Sunday evening at the PNC Arena.

The Canes started out in dominating fashion as they outshot the Wild 18-3 in the first period but only Martin Necas was able to find the back of the net.

Kirill Kaprizov scored on one of those three shots as he tipped a shot past Antti Raanta to tie it up.

Kaprizov scored the second of his three goals in the second period to give the Wild a lead, but Michael Bunting roofed a perfect shot to tie it up mid way through the third period.

That would end the scoring for Carolina as the Wild scored three more times, twice with an empty net, to finish the game.

Overall, the Canes outshot the Wild, 42-19. They also missed the net 23 times and had 24 shots blocked as they had 89 total attempted shots. The Wild had a total of 38. (19-8-9).

Next up will be the Bruins in Boston on Wednesday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes won 61% of their faceoffs.

Jalen Chatfield led the team with three blocked shots. Carolina had 10.

The powerplay did not look good as they went 0-4 with the man advantage.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020719.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020719.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/apqzuvvgk908zpth5f5n3/h?rlkey=pa227mkh5lwoarhtsqks4azdi&dl=0