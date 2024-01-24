 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 1/24/24: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Carter Hart takes a leave of absence, how NHL teams pick their captains, and the Mom’s trip get started for the Canes

By Cody Hagan
Detroit Red Wings v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

  • It’s time for the Carolina Hurricanes Mom’s trip up to Boston and to start the celebrations most of the moms took to the ice with the team on Tuesday. Here’s some of the highlights:
  • A few updates from the head coach:
  • Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Philadelphia Flyers. [ESPN]
  • Max Pacioretty’s Contract Could Force Capitals To Make Cap-Clearing Move Or Lead To Penalties. [THN]
  • Vincent Trocheck and Kyle Connor have both been added to NHL All-Star Weekend roster as replacements for Connor Bedard and Jack Eichel. [NHL]
  • Corey Perry returns to NHL with Edmonton Oilers two months after being cut by Blackhawks. [CBS]
  • Nashville Predators Reportedly Listening to Offers for Juuse Saros. [THN]
  • How do NHL teams pick their captains? Process, criteria, more. [ESPN]
  • Lightning at crossroads: ‘They don’t feel like they’re done,’ but what comes next?. [The Athletic $]
  • Don’t doubt the Devils: Why it’s too early to write off their 2023-24 season. [Daily Faceoff]

