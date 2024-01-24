Storm Advisory 1/24/24: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- It’s time for the Carolina Hurricanes Mom’s trip up to Boston and to start the celebrations most of the moms took to the ice with the team on Tuesday. Here’s some of the highlights:
Mama's boys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/al6AO4Wbdt— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 23, 2024
They get it from their mama pic.twitter.com/midagobjW7— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 23, 2024
One big happy Finnish family pic.twitter.com/rHbHLS5fz0— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 23, 2024
Let the Mom's Trip begin! pic.twitter.com/afn7TdBCoS— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 23, 2024
- A few updates from the head coach:
Some important #Canes updates from Rod Brind'Amour following practice -— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 23, 2024
• The plan is for Spencer Martin to make his first start with the team during the Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back set. "Possibly" tomorrow in Boston.
• Andrei Svechnikov's upper-body injury is a new… pic.twitter.com/i97of4AyHh
- Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Philadelphia Flyers. [ESPN]
- Max Pacioretty’s Contract Could Force Capitals To Make Cap-Clearing Move Or Lead To Penalties. [THN]
- Vincent Trocheck and Kyle Connor have both been added to NHL All-Star Weekend roster as replacements for Connor Bedard and Jack Eichel. [NHL]
- Corey Perry returns to NHL with Edmonton Oilers two months after being cut by Blackhawks. [CBS]
- Nashville Predators Reportedly Listening to Offers for Juuse Saros. [THN]
- How do NHL teams pick their captains? Process, criteria, more. [ESPN]
- Lightning at crossroads: ‘They don’t feel like they’re done,’ but what comes next?. [The Athletic $]
- Don’t doubt the Devils: Why it’s too early to write off their 2023-24 season. [Daily Faceoff]
Loading comments...