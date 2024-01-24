Game Preview: Hurricanes at Bruins

The Hurricanes will hit the road for the first time in nearly three weeks to take on the Bruins Wednesday night.

Carolina (25-15-5) will hope to return to the win column after a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Wild at home on Sunday. Beating Boston (29-8-9) will be a tall order, however, as the Bruins go into the game riding a five-game win streak.

Crucial to tonight’s matchup will be Martin Necas, who’s hit the ground running in the last two games since coming back from an upper-body injury. Necas, Michael Bunting and Sebastian Aho all boast three points in their last two games going into this matchup against the Bruins, so Carolina will get a big boost if they can stay hot.

The Canes will need to bring their A-game to execute a rare Bruins loss at home. Boston holds a 16-6-3 record in the friendly confines this season, while Carolina will look to improve on its 12-10-1 away record to get a win tonight.

Feel free to discuss tonight’s game below.