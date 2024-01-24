Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2

The Carolina Hurricanes flew into Boston without Andrei Svechnikov. They were starting goalie, Spencer Martin, whom they just picked up off the waiver wire from Columbus.

But the Hurricanes played a very good hockey game and defeated the Bruins, 3-2 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes controlled much of the first two periods as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead while outshooting the home team, 23-15.

The two goals were both powerplay tallies, the first on a slick shot by Martin Necas and the second off of a play where Teuvo Teravainen went between Charlie Coyle’s legs on a shot that surprised the Bruins.

Everyone knew that the Bruins would come out strong in the third period and that is exactly what they did.

Brad Marchand scored the first of his two goals on his first shift of the third. It seemed all the momentum went to Boston as the home crowd got into the game.

Six minutes later, Marchand knocked in a rebound to tie the game.

The wheels could have fallen off for Carolina but to their credit they got themselves together and held off the Bruins the rest of the way.

Give some props to Spencer Martin, who played very well in goal. The newest Cane made 26 saves on 28 shots and looked steady throughout.

With two minutes and change left, Jordan Martinook broke open and he was able to beat goalie Linus Ullmark to win the game.

The Canes return home and face the Devils on Thursday night to complete their back-to-back.

Game Notes:

Carolina outshot Boston 33-28 for the game, though the Bruins had the advantage in the third period. Necas had nine shots on goal to lead the way for both teams.

The Canes had 25 hits, even without Svechnikov. For the most part, they were not pushed around by the Bruins who had 28. Brady Skjei had a team high five.

Brent Burns led the way with 23:05 of ice time.

After a disappointing performance against the Wild, the powerplay was back in form. Officially, they went two for three.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020741.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020741.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nyetjqoer9grs56mc621m/h?rlkey=gs5l3h00mhoiqk0oju87s00us&dl=0