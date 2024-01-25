Devils @ Hurricanes - Preview and Game Thread

After a favorable performance in Boston last night, the Hurricanes (26-15-5) return home to battle the New Jersey Devils (24-18-3) tonight.

Game time is 7:30 and take note, the original broadcast schedule has been changed. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, not on ESPN+ as previously scheduled.

Martin Necas and Jordan Martinook are hot for Carolina right now. Necas has goals in three straight games since returning from an injury. Martinook has five goals in his last six games and six goals in the last nine games.

After a solid outing by goalie Spencer Martin last night, the Canes will probably go with Antti Raanta in net.

There was no morning skate so no official word about the lineups tonight. I would also expect Andrei Svechnikov to remain out, but time will tell.

The Devils have had their fair share of injuries this season but still remain in the mix and have a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 games.

The Canes are 7-2-1 in their last 10.

The team has a preview at the following link.

https://www.nhl.com/hurricanes/news/preview-january-25-vs-new-jersey