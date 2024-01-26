Hurricanes 3, Devils 2

After a tough win last night in Boston, the Carolina Hurricanes jumped out to fast lead and went on to defeat the New Jersey Devils 3-2, on Thursday night at the PNC Arena.

It was win number two for a special occasion as the team celebrated a “mom’s” event. The players’ mothers joined them for two games and watched together from a suite. They also celebrated with the team in the post game Storm Surge.

Sebastian Aho started things off in this one as he broke in alone and scored on Jersey starting goalie, Nico Dawes just 1:30 into the game.

It was goal number 17 for Aho, who will represent Carolina in the upcoming NHL All Star Game.

In the second period, Teuvo Teravainen scored his second goal in two games off a pass by Michael Bunting. This was a powerplay tally scored nearly right after a faceoff.

Less than a minute later, Jordan Staal tipped in a Brady Skjei shot and it was 3-0 Carolina early in the second period. The Canes were cooking.

Much like last night, the opposition started to take over in the third. After outshooting the Devils in the first two periods, 19-15, the visitors outshot Carolina 10-4 in the third.

Antti Raanta was playing well in goal. The Devils scored at about five minutes and change into the third off an open shot in the slot area.

But the goalie was able to keep the puck out of the net until a meaningless tally with three seconds left in the game. In all, Raanta made 23 saves on 25 shots and he was named the game’s first star.

Next up will be a game against the Coyotes on Saturday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes were outshot for the game, 25-23. They admitted that their legs were feeling it in the third.

The team had 14 blocked shots. Stefan Noesen led the way with three.

Carolina won 57% in the faceoff circle.

Slavin had a team high 23:15 of ice time.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020746.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020746.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vlsmmdvuiwma7yjx29dig/h?rlkey=yeej9mzdscj38cfosk45sv2ek&dl=0