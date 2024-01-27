Game Preview: Coyotes at Hurricanes

The Hurricanes hope to enter the All-Star break on a high note when they host the Coyotes Saturday night.

Carolina (27-15-5) enters its first matchup of the season against Arizona (23-21-3) riding a sweep of a back-to-back at Boston and home against New Jersey Wednesday and Thursday, Though that means the Canes will take the ice for the third time in four days, the Coyotes will be in the same boat with none of points to show for it. Arizona dropped games at Florida and at Tampa Bay those same days.

Sebastian Aho will look to keep his recent hot streak going. He boasts six points in his last four games. Seth Jarvis enters the contest with a three-game assist streak.

Those hot hands will hope to draw Carolina closer to the top of the Metro. The division-leading Rangers dropped the front end of a back-to-back last night, losing 5-2 at home to Vegas, so if New York can’t earn any points at Ottawa and the Canes take care of business against Arizona, that’ll be enough to tie up the top of the division at 61 points apiece.

Carolina will also host its sixth annual Hockey Talks game, which seeks to encourage conversations about and reduce stigma around mental health.

Feel free to discuss tonight’s game below.