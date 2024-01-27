Hurricanes 3, Coyotes 1

The Carolina Hurricanes went into their best “shot suppression” mode as they defeated the Arizona Coyotes, 3-1 at the PNC Arena on Saturday night.

After allowing just three shots on goal in the second period, they did not allow a single shot on goal the entire third. They outshot the Coyotes, 39-11 for the game.

The home team fell behind 1-0 in the first but took over control of the game after that.

Martin Necas scored a powerplay goal to tie the game up eight minutes and change into the second. Jarvis and Burns picked up the assists.

While the Canes dominated play, they could not solve goalie Connor Ingram until late in the game.

With just 36 seconds left, Dmitri Orlov roofed in the game-winner on a beautiful move to the side of the net. Orlov, who has hit the crossbar or post with multiple shots previously, was certainly due.

To top things off, Jespar Fast scored again just 12 seconds later.

That makes three wins in a row for Carolina who will now take off about 10 days during the All Star break.

Game Notes:

The team had 39 shots on goal and were led by Seth Jarvis who had six.

They had 14 blocked shots led by Brady Skjei with four. Skjei also had a team high 22:56 of ice time.

The Hurricanes also dominated in the faceoff circle and won 64% of the game’s faceoffs.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020763.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020763.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/tx9202b7whye3xqbf8i1i/h?rlkey=9c236dbp2nk7pegjskvjgaebj&dl=0