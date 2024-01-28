Storm Advisory 1/28/24: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- #7 Dmitry Orlov called game last night for the Carolina Hurricanes:
WITH :36 SECONDS LEFT— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 28, 2024
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!? pic.twitter.com/cdPj9ERsXS
- Bruins’ loss to Hurricanes highlights one concern ahead of playoffs. [NBC Boston]
- The Stadium Series jerseys have been revealed for the outdoor games featuring the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers. [NHL]
- Gary Bettman is now the ironman of commissioners amongst the big North America sports leagues. [THN]
- Free agent veteran Zach Parise has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. [NHL]
- Edmonton Oilers’ 16th straight win ties record for second longest streak in NHL history. [Daily Faceoff]
- NHL in Utah, trade rumblings and a look at the goalie market. [ESPN]
- Rangers captain Jacob Trouba has been suspended two games for his viscous elbow hit on Pavel Dorofeyev. [NHL]
- Which team needs to go all-in at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline? [Daily Faceoff]
- The present and the future are both looking dim for the Washington Capitals. [THN]
