 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 1/28/24: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Orlov calls game, Trouba gets suspended, and the NHL to Utah?

By Cody Hagan
/ new
Arizona Coyotes v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Storm Advisory

  • Bruins’ loss to Hurricanes highlights one concern ahead of playoffs. [NBC Boston]
  • The Stadium Series jerseys have been revealed for the outdoor games featuring the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers. [NHL]
  • Gary Bettman is now the ironman of commissioners amongst the big North America sports leagues. [THN]
  • Free agent veteran Zach Parise has signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. [NHL]
  • Edmonton Oilers’ 16th straight win ties record for second longest streak in NHL history. [Daily Faceoff]
  • NHL in Utah, trade rumblings and a look at the goalie market. [ESPN]
  • Rangers captain Jacob Trouba has been suspended two games for his viscous elbow hit on Pavel Dorofeyev. [NHL]
  • Which team needs to go all-in at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline? [Daily Faceoff]
  • The present and the future are both looking dim for the Washington Capitals. [THN]

Loading comments...