Storm Advisory 1/31/24: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour will be the special guest this week at the Backyard Bistro:

It’s a special edition of #Canes Corner!



Join Rod Brind’Amour at Backyard Bistro on Thursday for good food and good times.



Details » https://t.co/CX4O8kvdeu pic.twitter.com/5cY4Pvagje — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 29, 2024

The Canes Bash is back this year!

Canes Bash is back!



Spend a night hanging out with the #Canes players and coaches for one of the year's biggest parties.



Details » https://t.co/dKzU11O50r pic.twitter.com/XkNMAarrGk — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 28, 2024

A Personal Note

I’ve been struggling with how to write this little section today for some time because I don’t really know exactly what to say so here’s the best I’ve got.

This will be my last article for Canes Country (at least for the foreseeable future) as the time has finally come for me to let go of this responsibility. When Brian LeBlanc originally hired me back in 2016 it was a major accomplishment for a kid who was just set to graduate from ECU with a Sports Management degree and a minor in Communications. I had fallen in love with sports journalism and I was eager to see where this opportunity would take me. Back then there was no pay, but it was an opportunity. I’m forever grateful to Brian for giving me that chance.

Fast forward through the years and while I can now say this didn’t lead to any massive breakthroughs for me personally, I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of this ride. It started with a FanShot post about who should replace Eric Staal as the next captain. The it went to game previews and About Last Night’s before evolving to me taking over as the main person doing Storm Advisory’s. We had stops along the way with season review articles, terrible predictions, private Slack Lumbus jokes, and my claim to fame - the 2019 BBQ Wars series.

But as the years have gone one my life has changed for the better. I own my own business that is about to expand to a second location, have a terrorizing toddler, and have recently started an e-commerce thing that is taking off faster than I ever imagined. So I had to find ways to start cutting back and Canes Country is one of those things that I just have to let go of.

I want to say thank you to the site managers Brian, Bob, Andrew, Ryan, Alec, and all the other writers that I have worked with over the years. Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Becca who was my editor for many years before I would send stuff in to be published. She’s always been my biggest supporter and has been with me this entire journey.

(I just looked up and realized how long this had gotten after saying I didn’t know what to say!)

Lastly, thank you to the readers. Without you and your support this site would have likely faced the same fate as most every other NHL site on SB Nation. Our site was saved because they knew how strong of a community we have here. We may disagree on things but we all share a common love for the Carolina Hurricanes and that much we can agree on.

All the best and take care,

Cody