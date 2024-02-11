Hurricanes 1, Devils 0 - OT

Sometimes a team needs a goalie to steal two points for them and that is exactly what Pyotr Kochetkov was able to do for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at the PNC Arena.

The Canes were not on their best game throughout and actually had a season high 31 giveaways in the contest. While the shots on goal stat was close, the Devils had the better chances especially in the first two periods.

But Kochetkov was able to hold the fort and made several high level saves throughout the game.

The only thing was, Vinek Vanecek, the goalie at the other end of the rink, was playing pretty well himself.

At the end of regulation, the score was 0-0 and of course was headed to overtime.

In the extra period, Kochetkov made another two saves. With 1:20 left, Martin Necas cut across the middle and got open for a nice shot. Vanecek made the initial save but Sebastian Aho was there to knock in the rebound for the game-winner.

Aho showed perfect timing as he was able to bat the puck from mid-air past the Jersey goalie.

After the game, the Carolina goalie had some colorful quotes post game. The link to them is at the bottom.

The Canes celebrated another Whalers themed game. The team has a 5-0-3 record dressed as the Whalers.

Next up for Carolina is a game in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes were outshot, 34-32. Bunting and Chatfield led the way with four shots each.

Carolina was pretty sloppy in this game with the previously mentioned 31 giveaways. Jersey had 13.

The Hurricanes were credited with 28 hits in the game. Svechnikov had a team high four.

Slavin had a team high 25:10 of ice time.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020810.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020810.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dkmyztavi7dbgljkl0w33/h?rlkey=6cdl01d2t090kzw8fi7sv62ax&e=1&dl=0