Game Preview: Hurricanes at Stars

The Hurricanes will begin a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Central Division-leading Stars.

Carolina (30-16-5) hopes to leave Dallas (32-14-6) with its third win in a row following an OT victory against the Devils on Saturday and a 5-2 win over the Avalanche two days prior. The Canes also sit six points behind the Rangers for the top of the Metro, so a pair of points here would help close that gap.

On the flip side, the Stars entering tonight on the heels of a three-game road trip of their own. Dallas took two out of three up north coming out of the All-Star break with a pair of wins over the Sabres and Canadiens separated by a loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Stars have gotten a ton of production from Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene. Marchment enters tonight riding a six-game point streak while the latter two boasts six points each in their last five games. Limiting that line’s production will go a long way towards stopping the league’s third-highest team in goals for per game.

The Canes boast a couple hot hands of their own. Martin Necas enters Dallas less than a week removed from a first period hat trick against Colorado. He also assisted Sebastian Aho on the lone goal of the Carolina’s most recent outing against New Jersey. Aho, for his part, continues to do Sebastian Aho things, entering tonight on a three-game point streak.

Feel free to discuss tonight’s game below.