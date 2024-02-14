Stars 4, Hurricanes 2

The Carolina Hurricanes outshot the Stars 34-23 but lost by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday night in Dallas.

It was another one of those games where the Canes dominated total shots. They had 29 shots blocked and missed the net 32 times. They had a total of 95 shot attempts.

On the other side the Stars had a total of 43. (23-13-7.)

So what was the problem?

The Stars scored on a couple of odd man rushes/breakaways which Brind’Amour blamed on “bad bounces”.

Pyotr Kochetkov played well considering the outcome.

This was a pretty physical game in which the Stars were credited with 30 hits. The Canes had 24. Despite those numbers, the refs swallowed the whistles and only called a single penalty for each side.

In that way, it was similar to a playoff game.

The scoring started mid way through the first period when Roope Hintz beat Kochetkov with a wide open shot from the slot.

The Canes tied things up when Jordan Staal knocked one in from in close early in the second.

Five minutes later, Mason Marchment scored to give the home team the lead once again.

Later in the second period, Jesper Fast would guide a puck into the net off his skate and the score was tied again.

In the third, Jason Robertson scored the game-winner before Matt Duchene would score an empty-netter to close out the scoring.

The Canes thought they had one when Jack Drury crashed the net, but after review the goal was not allowed.

Next up for Carolina will be a match against the Coyotes on Friday night.

Game Notes:

Svechnikov had a team high 4 hits.

Chatfield had a game high 3 takeaways.

Pesce and Skjei each had a team worst -3 (plus/minus).

