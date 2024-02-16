Game Preview: Hurricanes at Coyotes

The Hurricanes head west looking to reenter the win column Friday night against the Coyotes.

Carolina (30-17-5) hopes improve from Tuesday’s 4-2 loss in Dallas as well as its win over Arizona (23-25-4) back in Raleigh on Jan. 27. Though the Canes took the game 3-1, the Canes nearly needed overtime to beat Arizona before a pair of goals by Dmitry Orlov and Jesper Fast in the final minute of regulation prevented the extra period.

On the flip side, the Coyotes enter tonight’s matchup without a win since Jan. 22. Since that victory, Arizona’s only managed one point by taking Nashville to OT last Saturday.

Martin Necas got the Canes on the board in their last game against the Coyotes. Necas comes to Arizona toting five points in his last five games powered by a hat trick against Colorado back on Feb. 8.

Seth Jarvis also hopes to continue his run of form. Since the new year, Jarvis boasts 14 points in 15 games. Jarvis’ skill as a table setter is playing a crucial role for the Canes over the last couple months with 11 of those 14 points coming via assists.

Feel free to discuss tonight’s game below.