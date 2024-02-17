Game Preview: Hurricanes at Golden Knights

When the NHL decided to locate a team in Vegas, fans around the league seemed to think there was a real chance that players would get themselves into trouble—the Vegas Flu if you will—and that it would create an inherent advantage for the Golden Knights as players wouldn’t be able to control themselves with the lights and magic of Sin City.

You wonder if this affected the Hurricanes last year. Then, the Canes had three days between a home date against the Anaheim Ducks and their first road game of the Southwest Swing, which was the Golden Knights. This was backed up by them having another day off before playing the Arizona Coyotes. That’s plenty of time to get into some trouble, and the Canes indeed lost the first game against the VGK 3-2 before bouncing back for a dominant win against the Coyotes.

This season the schedule makers did the Canes a huge favor. The first game of this swing was against the Coyotes, where they had the three day break to enjoy the Tempe, Arizona area instead of Las Vegas, and then the second game was a back-to-back instead of having a day off. The Canes will have enough time to check into their rooms, crash, and basically rest during the day today before heading to T-Mobile Arena. It’ll be interesting to see the difference.

It’ll also be interesting to see just how many Canes fans are in attendance tonight, as it appears a significant number decided to do this swing—the combination of it being Presidents’ Day weekend and a Friday/Saturday pair was appealing for some, and several times on the broadcast last night a number of Canes Fans could be heard as if they were at “PNC West” as Mike Maniscalco called it. How noticeable was it? Seth Jarvis acknowledged them when he scored the third goal that essentially ended the game in the second period:

Seth Jarvis, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/ZHJkTvhFB7 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 17, 2024

The fans in attendance also decided to bring the Surge with them after the 5-1 win over the Coyotes:

We're surging at the Mullett! pic.twitter.com/5MLPhesH5I — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 17, 2024

Expect to see Spencer Martin between the pipes tonight for his first start since the January 24th win against the Bruins. Rod Brind’amour opted to use Pyotr Kochetkov last night with an eye on him starting Monday night back in Raleigh against the Blackhawks. Martin’s win against the B’s plus the idea that Kochetkov will get another night of rest while the rest of the team will likely be fighting off some jet lag on Monday makes this the smarter move. The jumbled line combinations figure to stay in place after seeing the Aho/Svech/Fast line ignite the team in the second period and the Bunting/Drury/Necas line was flying all over the ice.

As for the Golden Knights, They’ve been sitting in Vegas helping cleaning up after the Super Bowl since a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday. They are likely still stinging from the 6-3 loss back in December, which seemed to be the start of a course correction for the Canes but also the start of a four game losing streak that encompassed their entire road trip. They are 4-2-1 in their last seven, including beating the scorching hot Edmonton Oilers in their Super Bowl Week home game.

Some of this uneven play is due to the team being besieged by injuries. They played the first game in Raleigh without Shea Theodore, and while he’s practiced some this week he’s unlikely to play tonight. The Knights have also been without Jack Eichel since the middle of last month and it’s unknown when he’ll return, Pavel Dorofeyev has been off the ice the last few games with a foot injury and is unlikely to play, and William Carrier, who scored twice in the first meeting, has also been out since the middle of January.

Yet with all that the Knights sit a firm second place in the Pacific Division, eight points ahead of the Kings and Blues in the Wild Card spot. Nashville is four points behind those two teams, so the Knights aren’t in any danger of missing a chance to take back the Stanely Cup. This will still be a high-level game for the Hurricanes, and a chance to have a winning road trip against some of the best teams in the West before coming home to face off a tough trio of Chicago, Florida, and Dallas in Raleigh.

With the back to back and travel involved, plus the quick turnaround to fly back to Raleigh for a game on Monday, don’t expect any sort of morning skate to happen for the Canes today. Adin Hill has been getting the bulk of the workload lately for the Golden Knights so will probably get the nod despite the loss on Monday. Logan Thompson, who started in Raleigh, has had an illness this week and has popped up as day-to-day—but he was also pulled in the third against the Canes once he gave up the sixth goal.

If you aren’t going to be in Vegas to see the show, here’s how to catch the action: