Hurricanes 5, Coyotes 1

The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business with a 5-1, victory in Arizona on Friday night. It was the Coyotes eighth straight loss.

The scoring was spread out as five different players notched goals. Five other players got assists.

Jack Drury was officially credited with two assists, (arguably three). It was his first multi-assist game in his NHL career.

Pyotr Kochetkov played very well in goal and made 30 saves on 31 shots for the night.

Jordan Martinook got things started with a back-hander in front of the net just 16 seconds into the game. The winger has been red hot since the first of the year and has 10 points in his last 13 games.

Just four minutes later, Martin Necas tried a wrap-around. The puck bounced out to a waiting Jalen Chatfield, who made no mistake.

With the score quickly 2-0, it seemed the visitors were going to skate the home team off the ice, but the Coyotes pushed back.

Arizona was able to generate some good chances, most of which were turned back by Kochetkov, (and they hit a couple of posts) but they were finally able to score to make the game, 2-1 at the end of the period.

The Canes scored twice more in the second period, once on an unassisted shot by Seth Jarvis and another on a nice shot by Teuvo Teravainen.

Michael Bunting closed out the scoring at four minutes and change into the third.

Teravainen’s goal was while on the powerplay. The team was 1-2 with the man advantage and the penalty kill was perfect with a 0-4 performance.

Next up will be the Golden Knights in Vegas on Saturday night.

Notes -

The Canes were outshot 31-30 and were led by Brent Burns with five.

Wow, the Hurricanes won 75% of their faceoffs.

Once again Svechnikov led the team with three hits. The club had 11.

Burns had a team high 22:59 of ice time.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020849.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020849.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nc958b4erex83tvwnppy0/h?rlkey=71nlxnixfzqsvkry0ss9d8mii&e=1&dl=0