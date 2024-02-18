Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 1

It was the second game of a back to back for the Carolina Hurricanes and they were playing in the barn of last year’s Stanley Cup Champions, but with the help of recent waiver wire acquisition Spencer Martin, the Canes were able to top the Golden Knights, 3-1 on Saturday night.

After a solid performance in Boston, the goalie picked up his second win for the Hurricanes in just two starts.

The home team pressured in the Carolina zone for much of the first period but Martin was strong in net. They outshot the Canes 13-8 in that period.

Martin allowed a goal midway through the opening period but that would be the last time a puck would get behind him this night.

The Canes would tighten up their defense and play better the rest of the way.

Early in the second period, Seth Jarvis made a nice play and fed Andrei Svechnikov. The winger created some space for himself with speed then roofed a perfect backhander past goalie Adin Hill.

Late in the period, Svechnikov was called for high sticking as he fell after being tripped by Hill.

According to the refs, the Golden Knights played a perfect game penalty wise and were not called for a single infraction the entire night. But as it turned out, Carolina did not need a power play.

During the ensuing penalty kill to start the third, Jarvis would breakaway and score a shorthanded goal to give the Hurricanes the lead.

Six minutes later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi fired a shot on goal that bounced up in the air. Stefan Noesen knocked down the puck then tucked it in the net to make it 3-1.

The Hurricanes held on the rest of the way for the win.

Martin was credited with 29 saves on the 30 shots he faced and he was named the game’s first star.

The Hurricanes return home and will face the Blackhawks on Monday night.

Game Notes:

The Golden Knights played well but were missing stars Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore.

The Canes were outhit in this physical game, 30-20. Svechnikov had a team high five.

Jarvis had a team high three blocked shots.

Once again Brent Burns had a team high 22:09 of ice time.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020862.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020862.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/b3b65ipjgfyqhm8n9d73t/h?rlkey=v5lhc2wuuis3rfo3wz99iu1xd&e=1&dl=0