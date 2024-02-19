Game Preview: Blackhawks at Hurricanes

The Hurricanes return to their friendly confines Monday night to take on the Blackhawks.

Carolina (32-17-5) comes back to the east coast riding high off a pair of wins out west, combining for an 8-2 score line against the Coyotes and Golden Knights. The Canes will host Chicago (15-37-3) for the first game of a three-game homestand.

Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis both enter tonight’s game on three-game point streaks. Staal boasts four points in those three games, matching his total for the entire month of January while Jarvis continues his breakout campaign. Martin Necas also comes back to Raleigh boasting seven points in his last five games.

Jarvis’ been on an absolute tear since the Canes picked up steam as a team back on Dec. 12. Jarvis 25 points in 27 games since that date. With 28 games left in the regular season, he’s already set new career highs in points, goals and assists.

Carolina will hope to make quick work of the league’s worst-ranked power play unit. Chicago also ranked dead in the NHL last in goals for per game.

Feel free to discuss tonight’s game below.