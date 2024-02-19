Hurricanes 6, Blackhawks 3

The Carolina Hurricanes outshot the Chicago Blackhawks 42-17 and six different scorers lit the lamp as they defeated the Hawks, 6-3 on Monday night at the PNC Arena.

Sebastian Aho notched his 20th goal of the season and now has 59 points in 55 games so far. It is his 8th consecutive 20 goal season.

Spencer Martin played again and picked up the win by making 14 saves on the 17 shots he faced. He is now 3-0-0 as a Hurricane.

After the Hurricanes killed almost two minutes of a 5-on-3 disadvantage, Michael Bunting got the scoring started with a nifty backhander.

The home team exploded with three goals in the second period to take control.

Martin Necas started things off with an unassisted tally and then that was followed by a nice high shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi, his first goal in 22 games.

Midway through the period, Andrei Svechnikov set up Aho, who circled behind the net and made a perfect shot to make the score 4-0 and the Canes were cooking.

A bit later in the second, Nick Foligno made a backhander himself to get the visitors on the board.

Two minutes and change into the third, Brent Burns scored a powerplay goal at a really tight angle to make it 5-1.

The Hawks fought back and scored a couple of powerplay goals themselves, one by rookie sensation Connor Bedard, but this was Carolina’s night.

Jordan Martinook scored an empty-netter to close out the scoring.

Next up will be a huge game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Game Notes:

Once again Svechnikov led the team with four hits. The team had nine for the game.

The Canes won 55% of their faceoffs.

Bunting had seven of the 42 shots for Carolina.

Burns had a team high 23:20 of ice time.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020874.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020874.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/kw75asp9sr4ghzptjk9qf/h?rlkey=ax8hgruu4uz94c485ip5mclp5&e=1&dl=0