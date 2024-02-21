Carolina Hurricanes reveal first Pride Jersey

Earlier this month, the Hurricanes launched their first ever Black Excellence Jersey which was revealed prior to the first home game in February, in celebration of Black History Month. It was a design where they partnered with North Carolina-born artist Mike Jones and the jersey was so popular that it sold out within 30 minutes of it first being available, despite the eye-popping price for it being a truly authentic jersey.

It’s something a lot of other NHL teams had been doing prior to this season, back when the teams would then wear this specially-designed jersey on the ice for warmups. You would see multiple celebrations with beautiful designs by artists that really made the standard crest pop while raising awareness for a group.

This had mostly been visible in Pride jerseys. First starting with a jersey with a team rainbow in the logo, NHL clubs in some cities had taken it a step further by having artists create special jerseys to highlight the Hockey is for Everyone campaign that Pride Nights are supposed to celebrate.

The Canes had yet to join—presumably because they didn’t want the distraction on the ice that the jerseys inevitably would cause. Sure enough, the issue snowballed last season as players opted out of wearing the special jerseys for either religious or political reasons. It took focus off of the cause that they were meant to support, and it lead to the somewhat ridiculous edict from Gary Bettman that there would be no more specialty sweaters allowed to be worn during warmups.

To the credit of the Canes organization, without having to worry about causing a stir from the team, they have turned the situation into a net positive. First with the Black Excellence jersey, then on Wednesday they announced ahead of this year’s Pride Night against Florida that they had done it again for a special Pride Jersey

Inspired by the strength and resilience of nature



Our Pride specialty jersey, designed by Durham artist Chelsea Amato, is here.



Read » https://t.co/JwqovYjsM9 pic.twitter.com/ltWRQuLHHd — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 21, 2024

Get yours tomorrow at noon ⏰



Only available online at @CarolinaProShop. pic.twitter.com/gQcIHblzDm — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 21, 2024

The jersey is also designed by a North Carolina artist, this time Durham’s Chelsea Amato. They drew inspiration from multiple flowers for the print that appears on the crest, numbers, and name—you can play the video from the second tweet to see what the name and numbers look like.

Chelsea spoke with the Hurricanes’ Walt Ruff in detail about what the thought process was in the look, what each flower symbolizes, right up to the special Pride patch that is on the right shoulder. It’s really informative and worth the time to read.

The jersey roll out will occur the same way as the prior one, becoming available at noon at the Hurricanes’ own retail site, Carolina Pro Shop. The jersey price is likely going to be the same as the Black Excellence, $450, indicating that it’s more than just a replica but truly an authentic jersey made for the players. That said, the release noted that there will be an entire Pride lineup, not just a jersey that opens up at noon. This is good news for those who are fans of the print as in conjunction with the other jersey, the Hurricanes also released a t-shirt that mirrored the design. It appears they are likely to do the same thing on Thursday.

Some proceeds from this merchandise, per the Canes, will go to The LGTBQ Center of Durham. If you want this jersey you’ll need to hop on quick, if it’s anything like their first special release it won’t last long.