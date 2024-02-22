Storm Advisory: Frederik Andersen speaks

When the Hurricanes decided that their slogan for this season and perhaps beyond was going to be “Cause Chaos,” I’m sure they didn’t expect that to describe what would happen in the crease. The season started with a discussion of how to balance three goaltender contracts, stashing one away on some minor league team, and it’s progressed to the point where one claimed off waivers is 3-0-0 since joining the team.

At the eye of this chaos is a serious medical issue for the starter, Frederik Andersen. Before the season could really get on a roll, Andersen was diagnosed with what has since been identified as Deep-Vein Thrombosis, which caused some pulmonary embolisms. In laymen’s terms, he has a disease that makes him prone to have blot clots form that’ll travel throughout the body, and some did that got into his lungs. Clots anywhere in the body could be deadly, and as someone who has to crouch a lot as well as fly all over the country, it was understandable he would be sidelined until it was treated and under control.

It’s caused consternation for Canes fans as the goalie depth was quickly tested, and was identified as a big reason why the Canes had a rough patch through the end of December. Since then, though, the Hurricanes have righted the ship to the point where they likely won’t make a trade for a new goaltender, and part of that was the news that on their west coast swing last week, Andersen was on the ice practicing with the team.

This was good news for a couple of reasons—flying with the team and getting on the ice means he had gotten his DVT under control to the point where he and his doctors felt comfortable having him resume activities. Now it’s just about getting back into the rhythm of the season when he hasn’t been playing hockey for three months.

Up until Wednesday, we hadn’t heard from Andersen himself, just through a few quotes here and there. But after taking starter’s shots on Monday in the morning skate and then getting more on ice work Wednesday, Andersen talked to reporters in the locker room for an extended session.

As this is pretty significant news for the Canes, there are several summaries out there of the conversation:

Chip also took a video of Andersen that he posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Two minutes with Frederik Andersen pic.twitter.com/jDiyzDoiVK — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 21, 2024

We still don’t have an idea of when Andersen will make the next step to be the starter in a game, as everyone involved wants to be as cautious as they can be. The Canes saw what Andersen can be at his best at the end of the playoffs last season, and want to do whatever it takes to get him close to that point, and with a March Schedule that will have a game at least every other day for the month it’s likely the Canes will need all of the goalies on the roster to contribute.

Wednesday’s update was great and it was really great to hear Andersen speak for himself. Here’s hoping the next interview is after a successful start with the Caniacs yelling his name.