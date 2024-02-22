Game Preview: Panthers vs. Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes face off against the hottest team in the NHL tonight at PNC Arena. The Florida Panthers have won six straight and have lost just three games in regulation since Christmas.

Florida Panthers Key Facts Record: 37–15–4

Home Record: 17–8–2

Away Record: 20–7–2

Goals For: 188

Goals Against: 137

Goals: Sam Reinhart (39)

Assists: Matthew Tkachuk (42)

Points: Sam Reinhart (65)

Penalty Minutes: Jonah Gadjovich (70)

Plus/Minus: Gustav Forsling (+35)

Wins: Sergei Bobrovsky (26)

Goals Against Average: Anthony Stolarz (1.97)

General Manager: Bill Zito

Coach: Paul Maurice

Captain: Aleksander Barkov

Alternate Captains: Aaron Ekblad, Matthew Tkachuk

Conference: Eastern

Division: Atlantic

Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Minor League Affiliates: Charlotte Checkers (AHL), Florida Everblades (ECHL)

Old friend Paul Maurice has Florida one point out of the Eastern Conference lead, trailing division foe Boston. With a game in hand on the Bruins and two on the Canucks, the Panthers have the best points percentage in the NHL.

The Panthers’ goalie tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz has been excellent this season.

Bobrovsky ranks fifth in the NHL with a 2.39 goals against average, based on a minimum of 19 games played. Stolarz has played 17 games, and his 1.97 GAA is the lowest among goalies with at least 10 games played.

Florida has allowed the second-fewest goals and has the second-best goal differential in the league.

The Panthers have relied on its defense all season for success, but the offense has powered their recent success.

Led by Sam Reinhart, who has the second-most goals in the NHL, Florida has the most goals scored in the league since January 1.

During Florida’s six-game winning streak, the Panthers have scored 29 goals. This includes a franchise-record nine goals scored. The cherry on top- the offensive performance was against in-state rival Tampa.

Over this stretch, Matthew Tkachuk has 14 points (four goals, ten assists) and Carter Verhaeghe has five goals.

Bobrovsky has five of those six wins, and Stolarz added a shutout victory.

On special teams, like the Canes, the Cats have power play and penalty kill units ranked in the top ten in the league.

For Carolina, a three-game winning streak is on the line. Though not quite as hot as the Panthers, the Hurricanes have just four regular losses since the beginning of the year.

Seth Jarvis, Martin Necas, and Teuvo Teravainen are the notable Canes in February.

Jarvis is on a four-game point streak and has led the team in points since January 1.

Necas has six points over the last five games, and has tallied eight goals and six assists in the 12 games since returning from an injury.

Teravainen has seven points in the last seven games, and has 11 points in the last ten games.

The Canes did not hold a morning skate, but if Pyotr Kochetkov is back to 100 percent, expect the big Russian to be between the pipes.

Jalen Chatfield was in a yellow no-contact jersey in yesterday’s practice, so he is not expected to be in the lineup tonight.

Tonight is Pride Night at PNC Arena:

Check out Al’s article on the special edition jerseys for the occasion.

The oddsmakers are expecting this to be a good game. The Canes are slight favorites on the moneyline at -118, but the Panthers come in at -102.

Here’s how to check out the action: