Hurricanes 1, Panthers 0

On Thursday night at the PNC Arena, fans were entertained by two very good hockey teams giving 100% for the entire game.

Both teams were attacking, both were defending, and both were mixing it up with physicality. There was no standing around in this game.

The home team eventually came out on top when Sebastian Aho buried a shot with 18 seconds left as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers, 1-0.

Both teams had a few “grade A” chances where they either hit the post or were stymied by the opposition’s goalie.

Florida thought they had scored to take the lead but a replay showed that the play was easily offsides and the goal was taken off the board.

The goaltenders were putting on a show though Pyotr Kochetkov had the better of the saves. He made 44 saves in his 15th win of the season.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who gave the Hurricanes fits in last year’s playoff series, made 28 saves on 29 shots in a valiant losing effort.

Did I mention that it was a physical game?

The Hurricanes were credited with 29 hits and the Panthers had 33.

The most noteworthy hit though was the one delivered by Andrei Svechnikov when he nailed Matthew Tkachuk late in the first period. The collision sent Tkachuk to the bench and he never returned to action. He is officially listed as day-to-day.

Next up for Carolina will be a rematch against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Game Notes:

Aho and Staal led the way with five hits each.

Drury had a team high 6 shots on goal. He also made a nifty play on defense when he swiped a puck from near the goal line.

Burns and Slavin had team highs of ice time at 22:30 and 22:15 respectively.

Pesce led the team with three blocked shots.

The Canes had a poor night in the faceoff circle winning 39%.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020889.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020889.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ukfw4g9hjk8f7sh348xg1/h?rlkey=6xkvcyi2a40plwgt9cko6tno9&e=1&dl=0