Game Preview: Stars vs. Hurricanes

Coming off of an emotional 1-0 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, the Carolina Hurricanes face another stiff test on Saturday when the Dallas Stars pay a visit to Raleigh.

The Stars and Canes are both among the league’s elite, ranking sixth and seventh in the NHL in points percentage as of Saturday morning.

Dallas Stars Key Facts Record: 34-16-8

Home Record: 17–8–3

Away Record: 17–8–5

Goals For: 213

Goals Against: 178

Goals: Roope Hintz (23)

Assists: Jason Robertson (38)

Points: Jason Robertson (56)

Penalty Minutes: Mason Marchment (42)

Plus/Minus: Mason Marchment (+22)

Wins: Jake Oettinger (20)

Goals Against Average: Scott Wedgewood (2.97)

Save Percentage: Jake Oettinger (.902)

General Manager: Jim Nill

Coach: Peter DeBoer

Captain: Jamie Benn

Alternate Captains: Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin

Conference: Western

Division: Central

Arena: American Airlines Center

Minor League Affiliates: Texas Stars (AHL), Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)

While one day off between Florida and Dallas is not an ideal schedule setup for the Hurricanes, the Stars come in for the last game of a four-game road trip that has been quite unkind.

The Stars lost to the Bruins 4-3 in a shootout on President’s Day, and lost in New York to the Rangers on Tuesday. They had a day off Wednesday to fly to Ottawa, where they were upset 4-1 by the Senators.

All told, the Stars haven’t won a game since hanging 9 goals on the Nashville Predators on February 15, and they come in for their fourth road game in six days. We’ll see how much they have left in the tank after such a brutal stretch.

The two teams did square off this month, with the Stars emerging victorious by a 4-2 score in the Lone Star State on the 13th.

That game was tied through the second period, but Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene scored in the third period to give the Stars a win.

This is quite the defensive matchup on paper, as the Hurricanes are first in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals against per 60 minutes while the Stars are third, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Panthers are second, for reference, and we saw how that game went.

Despite their defensive prowess, both teams have struggled between the pipes so far this season. That’s been less of a problem lately for Carolina due to Pyotr Kochetkov’s blazing hot streak, but Jake Oettinger has performed below his usual level for Dallas all season.

Beyond their stout defensive group led by super star Miro Heiskanen and the emergent Thomas Harley, the Stars boast impressive depth up front. They currently have six forwards who have already topped the 45-point mark in Robertson, Duchene, Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Mason Marchment, and Tyler Seguin.

The Hurricanes enter the game as one of the hottest teams in the league, with four wins in a row and an 8-2-0 record over the last 10 games. Only the New York Rangers have been hotter over their last 10.

Canes star Sebastian Aho went without a point on the recent three-game Western road trip, but he had two against Chicago and then the game-winning goal against Florida, putting him right back on track in his stellar season.

Seth Jarvis had a four-game point streak snapped against the Panthers, so he’ll look to get a new one ignited tonight.

