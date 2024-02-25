Stars 2, Hurricanes 1

In less than two weeks the Dallas Stars have defeated the Carolina Hurricanes twice, this time by a score of 2-1 in front of another sell out crowd at the PNC.

On February 14th the Stars won, 4-2 in Dallas.

The loss broke a four game winning streak for Carolina.

The Hurricanes were called for four penalties and the excellent penalty kill killed them all off. On the other side, they only had two chances on the powerplay and went 0-2.

After the game, Brind’Amour was not happy with the officiating.

“We have had plenty of practice on the kill,” he said.

The Stars carried a 1-0 lead into the second period until Jesper Fast fed Sebastian Aho with a breakaway pass and Aho made no mistake, scoring Carolina’s only goal just two minutes and change into the second.

Six minutes later, Dallas would retake the lead and there would be no scoring in the third.

The game certainly did not have the same intensity as the game against Florida and one or two media members mentioned that the team was over-passing instead of shooting.

The team will not have much time to put this one behind them as they will next travel to Buffalo for a game on Sunday.

Game Notes:

The team outshot the Stars 21-16. Necas and Bunting had four shots each to lead the team.

The Stars had 25 blocked shots to 13 for Carolina.

The Canes only won 39% of their faceoffs.

Once again Svechnikov had a team high 5 hits out of a team total of 18.

