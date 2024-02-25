Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Sabres

After falling short against the Dallas Stars on home ice by a 2-1 margin on Saturday night, the Carolina Hurricanes head north to pay a visit to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Saturday’s loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Carolina, and they’ll look to get another one started in Buffalo.

The Sabres have struggled this season as they have for many years now, but it’s not really for the usual reasons.

The Buffalo teams of the past few years have been high-octane on offense and completely incapable of slowing teams down or getting good goaltending on the other end.

Buffalo Sabres Key Facts Record: 26-27-4

Home Record: 12–16–1

Away Record: 14–11–3

Goals For: 166

Goals Against: 173

Goals: J.J. Peterka (19)

Assists: Casey Mittelstadt (31)

Points: Casey Mittelstadt (44)

Penalty Minutes: Connor Clifton (60)

Plus/Minus: Casey Mittelstadt (+13)

Wins: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (16)

Goals Against Average: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (2.48)

Save Percentage: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (.913)

General Manager: Kevyn Adams

Coach: Don Granato

Captain: Kyle Okposo

Alternate Captains: Rasmus Dahlin, Zemgus Girgensons

Conference: Eastern

Division: Atlantic

Arena: KeyBank Center

Minor League Affiliates: Rochester Americans (AHL), Jacksonville IceMen (ECHL)

Not so this season, as Finnish net minder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been an absolute force between the pipes. Since January 1, Luukkonen is tied with Connor Hellebuyck for the league lead in save percentage at .936, and according to Natural Stat Trick, he’s saved 12.53 goals above average during that span.

On the flip side, an injury-riddled season has prevented star center Tage Thompson from being the dominant force that we’ve seen the past couple of seasons, and the emergence of J.J. Peterka and the development of Casey Mittelstadt have not been enough to offset that lost.

Former Cane Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch have produced solid numbers offensively, but the Sabres are lacking the top-end threat Thompson has usually been and the depth to keep up offensively with most of their opponents, as they rank 7th of the 8 Atlantic Division teams in goals for.

Those offensive struggles have extended to the power play, where the Sabres rank 27th in the league in conversion rate. On the penalty kill, Buffalo checks in at 15th.

This is a brutal scheduling spot for Carolina today, as they come in having played Florida Thursday night and Dallas Saturday night, with the Dallas puck drop coming just 22 hours before this one.

Factoring in the travel, it’s about as bad as three games in four nights can get given the grueling nature of the last two opponents.

Buffalo was one of six teams not to play on Saturday, and they are coming off of a 2-1 win at Columbus on Friday night.

Things have been lacking offensively the last two nights for Carolina, with one goal in each of the last two games coming from Sebastian Aho on both occasions. The Canes will need someone else to break through if they’re going to pick up two points at the KeyBank Center.

Look for Spencer Martin to take the net for the Hurricanes after Pyotr Kochetkov performed valiantly with a shutout against Florida before allowing just two goals against the Stars.

Martin has been a mini-revelation for the Hurricanes, winning all three of his starts with the team and allowing the team to rest Kochetkov here and there as Frederik Andersen draws closer to a return.

