Sabres 3, Hurricanes 2 - SO

The Carolina Hurricanes were playing their third game in four nights and it showed as they were outplayed by the Buffalo Sabres at times on Sunday night, but goalie Spencer Martin played very well and earned his team a point in a 3-2 loss in a shootout.

Brind’Amour was not happy after the game and had some choice words describing his team’s performance.

“We were pretty awful, to be quite honest. It’s just not how we play. Just throwing pucks around, not getting it out, careless kind of hockey. It was tough to watch. They’re trying to be cute. We had four odd-man rushes and didn’t get a shot on net because we overpass, overpass, overpass. Same thing the other night. We’re falling into that trap where we want to get on the highlight reel. We still had a chance to win tonight... I don’t know how.”

The Canes certainly did have a chance to win, especially considering they had a goal taken off the scoreboard on a “hand pass” call where the reply showed that the puck never touched anyone’s hands.

If anything, Kotkaniemi was trying to get his hand out of the way, he never made any attempt to make a pass. Teuvo Teravainen flicked in a nice shot on the loose puck but the ref waived it off immediately.

Just 2:40 into the game, Tony DeAngelo found an opening. From behind the net, Necas passed to Bunting who then sent a pass to DeAngelo and he buried the open shot to make it 1-0.

Jeff Skinner tied the game in the second when he knocked in a powerplay goal.

With five minutes and change left in the game, Martin Necas rifled in his own powerplay shot to give the Hurricanes the lead, but it was short-lived. A minute and change later, the Sabres tied it up and the game went to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, both teams went to the shootout. Aho, Svechnikov, and Necas came up short. Next up was Teravainen and he hit the post.

Mittlestadt then scored the game-winner to wrap it up.

The Canes will travel to Minnesota next to battle the Wild on Tuesday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes won 63% of their faceoffs.

Both teams had 32 shots on goal.

Jaccob Slavin had a team high 22:28 of ice time.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020918.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020918.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/wzt2d984us9bftxfbv1z0/h?rlkey=quxv5oqx68l84e22i1lm33xuw&e=1&dl=0