Hurricanes @ Wild: Preview and Game Thread

The Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip with a tilt against the Minnesota Wild tonight at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Canes (34-18-6) have lost two in a row including a shootout loss to the Sabres on Sunday night. They are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

The Wild (28-24-6) have had a rough season but have turned it around recently. They have won two games in a row and they are 7-2-1 in their last 10.

Coincidentally, or not, the Wild’s recent hot streak came along with Kirill Kaprizov’s outstanding performance the past week. He had six goals and 12 points in his last four games, good for tops in the NHL. He also had 19 points in the last 10 games for the Wild.

Kaprizov was recently named the NHL’s first star of the week. He has a total of 26 goals and 63 points in 51 games this season.

In net it could be either Filip Gustavsson (16-13-0-3) or Marc-Andre Fleury (12-10-0-3). There was nothing official as of the start of this article.

For Carolina, Pyotr Kochetkov (15-10-0-3) is expected to be back in goal.

The game will be televised by Bally Sports South. Puck drop will be 8 P.M. Eastern.