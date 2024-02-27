Hurricanes 3, Wild 2

The Carolina Hurricanes were playing their fourth game in six nights and did not necessarily have their best game but they gutted out a win against the Wild, 3-2 on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov earned the win and made 28 saves on the 30 shots he faced.

The entire Carolina team battled hard on defense to help out their goalie. They were able to keep the Wild’s first line, including hot superstar, Kirill Kaprizov, off the score sheet.

The Canes scored a goal in each period to get the victory.

Jordan Staal backhanded in a rebound to tie the score, 1-1 in the first.

Andrei Svechnikov was able to find a spot past Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson late in the second period to tie the score at two. The goal came with just 25 seconds left in the period.

Stefan Noesen got credit for the game-winner in the third when a Jack Drury shot bounced in the net off his face/visor. Kids, that is why you crash the net, you never know where the puck will end up.

The goal came right at the end of a powerplay opportunity so officially it was not a powerplay goal.

The Hurricanes next travel to Columbus for a game against the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Game Notes:

The Canes had 28 shots on goal and were led by Bunting who had four.

Skjei had a team high 22:17 of ice time.

The team won 66% of their faceoffs.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020932.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020932.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/51e8kpurwm3via0wr79ym/h?rlkey=wvkilk109k1rmcsoe77ud3zt6&e=1&dl=0