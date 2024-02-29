Game Preview: Hurricanes at Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the final stop of their Midwest tour tonight in Columbus.

Columbus Blue Jackets Key Facts Record: 19–29–10

Home Record: 10–15–4

Away Record: 9–14–6

Goals For: 171

Goals Against: 214

Goals: Boone Jenner (18)

Assists: Johnny Gaudreau (34)

Points: Johnny Gaudreau (42)

Penalty Minutes: Erik Gudbranson (57)

Plus/Minus: Dmitri Voronkov (+6)

Wins: Elvis Merzlikins (11)

Goals Against Average: Jet Greaves (2.52)

General Manager: John Davidson

Coach: Pascal Vincent

Captain: Boone Jenner

Alternate Captains: Erik Gudbranson, Sean Kuraly, Zach Werenski

Conference: Eastern

Division: Metropolitan

Arena: Nationwide Arena

Minor League Affiliates: Cleveland Monsters (AHL)

After an effort in Buffalo that head coach Rod Brind’Amour described as “pretty awful,” the Canes rebounded with a grinding win against a hungry Minnesota team.

There are no nights off in the National Hockey League, and tonight is a prime example.

Columbus is the worst team in the Eastern Conference and has held a 7-11-2 record since the start of the year.

Yet, just four days ago, the Blue Jackets beat the Metro-leading Rangers 4-2. Columbus had a couple of shootout wins in January versus Philadelphia and Vancouver.

One of the few shining spots for Columbus has been Johnny Gaudreau. The team leader in points and assists, Gaudreau has 10 points in the last eight games.

Captain Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets in goals. After a three-point performance against Anaheim last week, Jenner has been held without a point in the last three games.

Elvis Merzļikins will likely get the start for Columbus. The Latvian has an 11-13-7 record this season, with a 3.25 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.

Merzļikins holds a 3-3-1 career record versus Carolina with a .925 save percentage and one shutout.

Former Cane Jake Bean has skated in 55 games for Columbus this season, tallying four goals and six assists in a bottom-pairing role.

The Blue Jackets and Hurricanes are nearly opposites on special teams. Columbus ranks 25th in the NHL on the penalty kill (76.5 percent) and 29th on the power play (14.5 percent).

The Blue Jackets rank 29th in goal differential (-43) and second to last in the league in allowed goals.

Patrik Laine has been out since December 14, 2023, after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be out indefinitely.

Adam Fantilli suffered a calf laceration on January 28 and will be out for at least eight weeks.

Alexandre Texier was out last night due to an illness and will likely not skate this evening.

The Hurricanes have been road warriors since December. With a 10-1-2 record since December 12, Carolina has earned 22 out of a possible 26 points on the road.

For the Canes, expect Spencer Martin to get the nod between the pipes after Pyotr Kochetkov earned the win on Tuesday night. If Martin gets the start, he will faceoff against the team that placed him on waivers in January.

Jack Drury will appear in the 100th game of his NHL career, skating all with the Hurricanes. Carolina’s 2018 second-round draft pick joins the first round pick from that year, Andrei Svechnikov, in reaching this milestone.

Jaccob Slavin’s next point will make him the franchise’s all-time points leader by a defenseman. Slavin’s assist on Jordan Staal’s goal on Tuesday tied him with Justin Faulk in the record book.

Seth Jarvis earned some must-deserved national recognition for his 200-foot game after his key plays in the final moments of the Minnesota game.

Man, Seth Jarvis is a dawg. He was massive for @Canes in 3-2 win in Minnesota. One those old school/old timey hockey players. Guentzel would be such a nice fit in Raleigh. — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) February 28, 2024

Jarvis has already set career highs in goals, assists, power play goals, power play assists, and hits this season. But he is earning his ice team through his hustle on his end of the ice.

Based on the last couple of outings, the Canes must find a way to sustain their style of game. You never want to peek ahead on the schedule, but with a tough matchup against Winnipeg looming, Carolina must get back to a sixty-minute game.

The Canes are heavily favored in this game as the oddsmakers have Carolina at -102 to win by two goals.

And don’t forget, tonight’s game is on ESPN+ and Hulu.

