Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 2

The Carolina Hurricanes continued their winning ways on the road with a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. The win gave the team an 11-1-2 record in their last 14 road games.

The Canes improved to 36-18-6 overall for 78 points. They remain in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Spencer Martin picked up the win against his former team with 20 saves on 22 shots faced. He now has a 4-0-1 record since being picked up off waivers by Carolina.

After a scoreless first period, Teuvo Teravainen scored his 18th of the season just 53 seconds into the second.

Sebastian Aho made the score 2-0 a bit later in the period, but the Jackets did not go away. They answered just a minute and change later to make it 2-1.

Brady Skjei put his team back ahead by two goals when he got the puck after leaving the penalty box. He was able to hold off his defender with one arm and shoved the puck past the goalie with his free hand. You don’t see that every day!

Midway through the third period, Columbus would make the score 3-2 but Seth Jarvis put the puck into an empty net to finish the scoring.

The Hurricanes return home for a game against the Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Game Notes:

Slavin led his team with 21:21 of ice time.

The Canes outshot the Jackets 32-22. They also won 61% of their faceoffs.

This was not a physical game as the Hurricanes were credited with just three hits. Columbus had nine.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS020942.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES020942.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/hzrgemf2g9akx1d2ldos2/h?rlkey=cvwbj5lx0ou33nrdtgolgm8k3&e=1&dl=0

NEWS UPDATE - The Hurricanes were reportedly involved in a three team trade after the game. They received a 6th round draft pick from Toronto for retaining about 687K of salary. The Leafs acquired Ilya Lyubushkin from the Ducks.