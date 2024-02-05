Announcements and Catching Up

Apologies for the lack of activity on the blog over the past week. We were taking some needed time off, but we will be getting back to normal with the game previews and recaps starting tomorrow.

I don’t have much to say about the All Star game, other than I think it is ridiculous that players from only seven teams got to participate in the skills competition. Plus, there were multiple players from some teams included.

Players from Carolina have won some of these comps in the past, but you cannot win if you are not allowed to compete. It’s stupid.

As most have you have noticed, we are losing Cody Hagan and his regular link dump. We will really miss him and of course wish him the best in the future. We are also losing Zeke and Sarah who have been busy and have been inactive of late.

A big thank you to everyone leaving for their past contributions.

The good news is that we do have some new writers joining us.

Kyle Morton will be returning. He was a writer for Canes Country previously, starting back a few years ago but he left due to life changes.

We are also bringing in Al Hood, who currently writes for the Tar Heel Blog and has been doing so since 2017. A UNC graduate, he has been an avid Canes fan since the Greensboro days.

By the way, new recruit and writer Evan Davis also writes for the Tar Heel Blog.

We have had several previous writers for Canes Country over the years work for the Technician, of NC State fame. Hurricane fans come from all walks of life!

In case you missed it, “ECUpirate” made an interesting contribution via a recent Fanpost. Check it out on the front page or at the following link -

