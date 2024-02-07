Canucks 3, Hurricanes 2

The Carolina Hurricanes came out flat, fell behind to start the third, and eventually lost to the Vancouver Canucks 3-2, on Tuesday night at the PNC Arena.

The Canes could only muster four shots on goal in the opening period as they were outshot, 12-4. Vancouver held the puck in the Carolina zone for minutes at a time and came out with a physical edge, but Carolina kept the game close and would start to get to their game in the third.

Former Hurricane, Elias Lindholm, scored twice in his Vancouver debut. Both goals were on deflections during a Canuck powerplay.

Jordan Martinook scored a short-handed goal in the first period with a pretty backhander. Teuvo Teravainen set him up nicely. Other than that, the period was all Vancouver.

Sebastian Aho would score on a Carolina powerplay to tie the score 2-2 with just a minute and change left in the second period.

Early in the third, the puck took a weird bounce off the boards. Somehow, the puck eventually made it to the front of the net and JT Miller was able to knock it in for the game-winner.

The Hurricanes were able to pressure in the Vancouver zone much of the third but could not find the net to tie it up.

Give credit to the Canucks, who played a solid game.

Next up will be a visit from the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Game Notes-

After the disappointing first period, the Canes outshot the Nucks, 20-7. They outshot Vancouver 24-19 for the game.

Martin Necas had a team high four shots on goal.

The Canes were outhit 25-17. Aho led the way with three.

Slavin had a team high 21:55 of ice time.

