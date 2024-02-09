Hurricanes 5, Avalanche 2

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Colorado Avalanche, 5-2 in a wild and weird game at the PNC Arena on Thursday night.

There were a total of 15 penalties called in the contest and it was hard for either team to generate any fluidity.

Martin Necas didn’t have any issues with the game though as he scored his first career hat trick in the first period. It was a “natural” hat trick as those were the first three goals of the game.

The Avs were not fazed and they scored two goals in the last 30 seconds to close out the first period. The goals came five seconds apart and the last one was from center ice.

Brind’Amour brought in Antti Raanta to start the second. The coach was asked about the goalie change after the game.

“It was a tough decision, kind of 50/50. But I wanted to give him a chance to shake it off.”

Kochetkov seemed visibly upset after the goal, as anyone would be.

Strangely enough, Raanta would get injured during the second period so Kochetkov returned to action in the third and did not allow any other goals.

Speaking of goalies, the Hurricanes have already come close to needing an emergency goalie a couple of times so far this season. We found out after the game that Spencer Martin, who was picked up off the waiver wire a bit earlier, would have been able to play as the “EBUG”, the emergency back up goalie.

Typically, the EBUG would be a non-employee of the team but apparently if a team has three goalies on their roster, they are allowed to utilize that third goalie instead.

In the dressing room after the game, Martin was dressed and told the media that he was told he might need to go in and he was ready. Brind’Amour mentioned in the post game interview that he was not aware of the rule but was informed about it after the second period, so he told Martin to get dressed up just in case.

Martin had to sit and wait in the dressing room and was not allowed on the bench unless he was needed.

Raanta played well when he was in there and made a couple of stretching saves so he might have tweaked something doing that.

The Canes were able to add another goal midway through the second period when Teuvo Teravainen found Michael Bunting in the slot area and Bunting made no mistake.

It was a huge game for Teravainen who had a career high four assists.

There was some discussion after the game whether or not his assist to Jarvis would count, but apparently it did count.

Jarvis was awarded a goal when he was slashed while trying to score into an empty net late in the game. After the refs had a discussion, he was awarded the goal and the score was 5-2.

Then to close out the game with two seconds left, Lemieux and DeAngelo were both given misconducts and both were escorted off the ice.

It was an excellent night for Carolina special teams. The penalty kill was perfect and the powerplay went 1 - 5.

Next up will be the Devils on Saturday night.

Game Notes:

Raanta faced nine shots and did not allow a goal. Kotchetkov allowed 2 on 18 shots. Both teams had 27 shots on goal.

Brent Burns had a team high 26:37 of ice time.

Aho and Necas each had five shots to lead Carolina.

The Canes won 56% of their faceoffs.

Brendan Lemieux only played 6:44 but led the team with four hits. The team was credited with a total of 14.

