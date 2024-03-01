Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets—Preview and Game Thread

Welcome to Kids Day in PNC!

The Carolina Hurricanes come back from an 2-0-1 road trip to host yet another Western Conference leading team. This time the Winnipeg Jets skate into Raleigh.

The Jets saw a four game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Dallas Stars on Thursday Night, and unfortunately for them their great season has been pushed to the side as attendance numbers have been back in the news. An undercurrent of the problems that doomed the original Jets to move to Arizona back in 1996 have reared their head again. It’s to the point that Gary Bettman had to visit the city with the smallest permanent arena in the NHL, and alarms are being sounded.

It is a shame, too, because the team that’s actually on the ice is putting out a great product. They’ve been at or near the top of the Western Conference the whole season, and they are in a close fight with the Stars for the top seed and trying to avoid having to play Colorado in the first round. They are doing it with a very balanced scoresheet. Eight players have double digits in goals, fifteen are over double digits in assists, and sixteen players are on the plus side of the plus/minus.

The last time the Canes and Jets met in Winnipeg, it was near the arguably rock bottom of the current season. They had just come off a dominating win over Buffalo, but the game against the Jets a lot of the same problems—outshooting an opponent but an untimely goal or two got through. It was the beginning of a disastrous Western Canada road swing where the Canes would lose four in a row, and brought about real concerns over whether or not this team could actually recover in time.

The Canes have gone on to be one of the best teams in the NHL since that time, while the Jets have rolled along. A big question mark for the Canes at the time has gone on to become the NHL Rookie of the Month, and after watching Spencer Martin lead them to a win on Thursday night, Pyotr Kochetkov will be in the starter’s crease for Carolina. Everyone appears to be healthy, or at least as healthy as you can be this time of year, and the Canes are staring at one last game before they have their last big break of the season. After today, the Canes don’t play again until Thursday—a four day break that will serve as one last mini-vacation until the schedule ramps up for the rest of the season. After Thursday, the Canes at minimum will play every other day, until the beginning of April. It’ll be a grind, so there’s no doubt the team will be looking forward to the break.

The Jets also could use a break as several players missed practice before heading to Raleigh. Gabriel Vilardi, Nikolaj Ehlers, Sean Monahan and Mason Appleton were all missing from the skate and may or may not play today. One thing we do know, Connor Hellebuyck will be the starter per Rick Bowness. The subject of trade rumors before the season when people felt the Jets weren’t going to compete, Hellebuyck is the big reason the Canes lost up in Manitoba and they are hoping he can put on the same performance. It’ll be good practice for the Canes to actually try and score on a top shelf goalie.

If you’re headed to PNC today, as noted it’s Kids Day in the arena. Several other NHL mascots will be roaming the concourse, likely causing wacky antics for Stormy. The advertising for the event lists the New Jersey Devil, Bernie from the Colorado Avalanche, Howler from the Arizona Coyotes (are the Canes trying to taunt the Jets?), and S.J. Sharkie from the—you guessed it—San Jose Sharks. There’ll also be special warm up pucks and a Kids Day t-shirt for purchase. It’s likely going to be another sell out so plan accordingly when you’re heading out there.

If you aren’t going to be at the arena today, no worries. Here’s how you can catch the action—and not for all of you folks out of the area that the game won’t be on the ESPN+ package due to it being on NHL Network.