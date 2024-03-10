Flames @ Hurricanes: Preview and Game Thread

The Calgary Flames are visiting the Carolina Hurricanes for a game starting at 5 P.M. today.

The Canes, (38-19-6) will be looking to extend their two game winning streak. Newcomer Evgeny Kuznetsov is looking forward to his first home game in Carolina and provided some juicy quotes after yesterday’s game.

Carolina has 82 points, but they remain four points behind first place New York.

Calgary is at the opposite end of the spectrum and they are missing stars Elias Lindholm and Noah Hannifin after recent trades. They are in rebuilding mode and they are coming off a 5-1 loss in Florida yesterday.

There was no morning skate and the Canes have not released any information about who will start in goal and what the lines will be.

Here is a link to the club’s preview -

https://www.nhl.com/hurricanes/news/preview-march-10-vs-calgary

The game starts at 5 and will be back on Bally’s Sports South.