Hurricanes 7, Flames 2

The Carolina Hurricanes won their third game in a row with a completely dominating performance against the Calgary Flames in a 7-2 win on Sunday night at the PNC Arena.

The Canes had seven different scorers and outshot the visiting team by a 40-20 margin.

Frederik Andersen was in net for the Canes and played very well except for a whiff on a clearing attempt that went right to Yegor Sharangovich, who put the puck in the open net easily.

The goal came in the third period with the home team ahead 6-1, so it was pretty much meaningless.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and two assists as did Sebastian Aho. The other goals were scored by Seth Jarvis (20), Jordan Martinook, (11), Jalen Chatfield (6), Brent Burns (10), and Teuvo Teravainen, (21).

It is hard to say anything negative about the game although it was the 16th consecutive game in which the Canes were called for more penalties than their opposition.

Brind’Amour was asked about it after the game but he did not have any answers.

Next up will be a couple of tough tests, the Rangers and the Panthers.

Game Notes:

The Canes had 40 shots on goal and were led by Necas with 6.

Slavin had a team high 20:49 of ice time.

Lemieux had a rousing fight and did not look out of practice.

The team was credited with 21 hits, led by Svechnikov and Noesen with five each.

Martinook led the way with three blocked shots.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021024.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021024.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/osbjgs7x43iqxyufyzpa0/h?rlkey=x0qwp3hr2a7b13iqfoahcdcvo&e=1&dl=0