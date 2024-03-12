Rangers @ Hurricanes: Game Preview & Thread

What can only be described as a tough week begins tonight as the New York Rangers come back into town.

The teams have so far split their first two meetings—both at MSG as the Rangers took down the first meeting 2-1 on November 2nd, and then the Canes thoroughly dominated the division leaders 6-1 on January 2nd. That most recent game was the one where the Canes hung three goals on the Rangers in the third to let everyone know in the NHL that their troubles were in their rear view mirror.

This clash is going to be the most anticipated one of the three, as the Rangers have been just running roughshod in this calendar year, yet they can’t shake the Canes. With a 3-1 win over the sinking New Jersey Devils on Monday night, the Rangers are back up by four points over the Canes for first place in the Metro. Once a bit of an afterthought, the hard-charging Islanders giving third place Philadelphia a fight and a suddently tigether Wild Card fight in the East is putting more emphasis on winning the division.

The Rangers are going to be a little shorthanded tonight. Their captain, Jacob Trouba has a lower body injury that is going to keep him out of the lineup for two to three weeks, and the recent call up darling Matt Rempe will most certainly be out after he decided he needed to send a message last night.

5 minutes for elbowing and a game misconduct for Matt Rempe. pic.twitter.com/oEMEC2oq7F — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) March 12, 2024

That’s going to require him to speak to the Department of Player Safety, so don’t expect to see him tonight.

As for the goalie, our old friend Igor Shesterkin will be between the pipes as Jonathan Quick took the W for the Rangers last night. Shesterkin was the goalie for all six of the Canes goals back in January, so you can imagine he’s going to want to try and set that right. He’s been a completely different player since the All Star Break, winning all of his games in February and is coming off a shutout of the Blues this past Saturday. He did that coming off back-to-back losses, though, so some of that shakiness is still there. We’ll see if a back-to-back for the Rangers hurts the support he gets.

After being one of the leaders in the blockbusting trade deadline deals last season, the Rangers opted for the “We like our group” approach this season. They opted only for depth pieces, and will be still working them into the lineup as they try to solidify this group before the playoffs.

As for the Canes, you can’t ask for the team to be coming off a better stretch than the three game winning streak plus the deadline acquisitions. The team didn’t play down to the competition as they have been prone to do, and there appeared to be a real energy in the team with the acquisitions of Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuznetsov has already paid immediate dividends as he showed signs of his old self in his first shifts Saturday, then on Sunday had to step up as Jack Drury recovers from a hit to the boards against the Devils. Rod Brind’Amour has said he will be out “a while,” which for him could man two games or the rest of the month, but it has at least solved the concern for now as to who would sit so that Kuznetsov can play. Either way, Kuzy looks like he’s already fitting in.

Check out Ryan Henkel’s postgame article from Sunday for more on why he’s holding a plunger.

As for the other acquisition, Guentzel is now officially able to play after being on Pittsburgh’s LTIR, and the Canes teased that we won’t have to wait long to see him in action on Monday

THINGS WE LOVE TO SEE: pic.twitter.com/yZiDWdFex5 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 11, 2024

Note the sweater is full-contact. It’s still unknown if the Canes will try to go ahead and get him into the lineup tonight or wait until Thursday, but with this grueling schedule there will frankly be a lack of practice time to be able to work the additions in the way you would like. So the sooner he can be inserted into the lineup the better. Either way, like Kuzy he’s been out of game action for a little bit of time, so if he does play don’t expect to see a ton of him on the ice.

The other intrigue at least is going to be between the pipes for the Canes. With the schedule and Freddie Andersen working his way back to playing shape, there’s a bit of a question as to who will start. Will he ride momentum or just go with a pure rotation for the month with this grind ahead of them? Whomever does start tonight expect the other to play Thursday.

This is also the first game where you can legally bet in North Carolina! Expect to see a lot of signage and promotions from the Canes and their partner in the arena, as the team had a kick off event last night to welcome sports books to the state. It’s probably going to be prominent in the in-game experience.

If you aren’t going to PNC tomorrow for what should be a loud atmosphere any other time the Rangers are in town, here’s the details on how to watch, what they’ll wear, and a little bit of info for those who want to partake in the new legal sports wagering.