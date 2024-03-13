Rangers 1, Hurricanes 0

The Carolina Hurricanes started out slowly and could never get over the hump as they lost to the New York Rangers, 1-0 on Tuesday night at the PNC.

The visiting team jumped all over the homies as they outshot Carolina 12-5 in the opening period while scoring the game’s only goal off a deflection from Brady Skjei’s skate with just eight clicks left.

Goalie, Pyotr Kochetkov made several very good saves to keep his team in it, especially when he stopped a 2 on 0 break by the Rangers.

The Canes made a game of it for the next two periods but always looked a bit off on the offensive side of the ice.

Brind’Amour said postgame that the Rangers had the better chances in the game but regardless, Igor Shesterkin earned the 28 save shutout.

The game marked the debut of recently acquired and highly sought after, Jake Guentzel, but the winger looked a bit off with his timing as did many of his teammates.

Next up for Carolina will be the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Game Notes:

Guentzel played a bit over 15 minutes. He had one shot on goal and a couple blocked while missing the net a couple of times.

The Hurricanes only had one powerplay chance the entire game. This is the 17th game in a row where they had fewer chances than their opponent. To be fair, they were called twice on legit calls, but the Rangers are not necessarily known for their penalty free play.

Skjei played a team high 21:45.

Chatfield had a team high three blocked shots.

Svechnikov led the team with four shots on goal.

Kuznetsov had a team high five hits.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021032.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021032.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qez6i01lk0556eewhns6f/h?rlkey=b5f9uay1t0l20o0jueapmyl1a&dl=0