Panthers @ Hurricanes: Preview and Game Thread

The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at the PNC.

It is Military Appreciation night as the Carolina organization honors all vets during this game, which starts at 7 P.M. You can watch it on Bally’s Sports South.

The Canes are 1-1 so far this season against the Panthers. They lost 5-2 in Florida on November 10th and then won a tough 1-0 decision on February 22nd off the hard work of a shutout by Pyotr Kochetkov.

The Hurricanes are coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night. They will be looking for a better start tonight.

There was no morning skate so there are no official lineups announced as of yet. Frederik Andersen is due to play next, but Brind’Amour could always go with Kochetkov again.

Will either Evgeny Kuznetsov or Jake Guentzel break out this game?

The Canes are 39-20-6 and have 84 points. They are 6-3-1 in their last 10.

The Panthers are 45-17-4 for 94 points. They have won two in a row and are 8-2-0 in their last 10.