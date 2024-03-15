Hurricanes 4, Panthers 0

The Carolina Hurricanes had another slow start but this time they recovered quickly and ended up playing one of their best games of the season as they bounced the Florida Panthers, 4-0 on Thursday night at the PNC.

Frederik Andersen got his first shutout in quite some time and stopped all 21 shots he faced. He has a 3-0-0 record since returning from injury and has a .955 save percentage during that spell.

The Canes played very well on defense obviously only allowing those 21 shots, about half of which the Panthers got early.

There were no weak links tonight as the entire team played well.

Seth Jarvis opened the scoring when he roofed a perfectly placed shot over Sergei Bobrovsky with just 48 seconds left in the opening period.

The Canes started off the second period by peppering the Florida goal with shots. Finally, Martin Necas found an opening to make it 2-0, just 2:46 into the stanza.

Shortly after, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first as a Hurricane and celebrated with his patented flapping (arms) wings, much to the delight of the partisan fans.

With three and a half minutes left in the game, Paul Maurice pulled his goalie, apparently hoping for some kind of miracle, but Andrei Svechnikov cleared the puck off the side boards and it rolled all the way down into the empty net to close out the scoring.

After the post-game “skol clap” celebration, Kuznetsov’s teammates were doing their versions of “the bird/eagle” before they mugged him.

Next up for the Canes is a match against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.

Game Notes:

For the first time in 18 games, the opposition was called for more penalties than the Canes were. The powerplay was not effective though as they officially went 0-5. The penalty kill was excellent and allowed 0-3.

Carolina had 35 shots on goal led by Orlov, Svechnikov, and Kuznetsov with four each.

Skjei had a team high 21:09 of ice time.

Slavin had a team best three blocked shots and had two assists.

They were 57% in the faceoff circle led by Staal with 78%. He also led the team with four hits.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021046.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021046.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/za4o9axi3njqozmsglglc/h?rlkey=3ovppjcmjkgefyg0x0ofdq369&dl=0