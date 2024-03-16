Hurricanes @ Maple Leafs: Preview and Game Thread

The Carolina Hurricanes travel north to battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Game time is 7 P.M. and it will be televised by Bally Sports South.

The Canes are coming off an impressive 4-0 win over the East leading Florida Panthers on Thursday. They now have a 40-20-6 record with 86 points and have a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games.

The Leafs’ record is 38-19-8 for 84 points. They have won two in a row and have a 7-3-0 record in their last 10. (Two of those losses came to the Bruins.)

Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 55 goals and William Nylander leads his team with 86 points. The Carolina defense will have their hands full.

You can check the Toronto stats at this link - https://www.nhl.com/mapleleafs/stats

The Hurricanes are scheduled to have a morning skate at 11:30 A.M. Look for line up announcements in the comment section after that.

(Your humble author will not be available for any updates).