Hurricanes 5, Maple Leafs 4 - SO

The Carolina Hurricanes had another slow start and found themselves losing by a score of 3-0 about midway through the second period but they were able to recover and Sebastian Aho would score twice in the last 1:32 of the contest to tie the score, 4-4 and send it into overtime.

Jordan Martinook stopped the bleeding with a goal 13 minutes into the second and Seth Jarvis scored just three seconds before the end of the period on a powerplay tally to make it close.

The Leafs went back up by two goals early in the third off of another breakaway, the third of the game in which they scored.

Both teams battled on until Aho went to work at the end of the game. The game-tying goal came with just seven seconds left.

The teams played a scoreless overtime which included Carolina killing off a two minute Toronto powerplay.

The only goal scored in the shootout was the game-winner by Jake Guentzel, his first as a Hurricane. The newly acquired winger also chipped in with two assists on the night.

It might be hard to say that Pyotr Kochetkov had a very good night seeing that he allowed four goals, but he made several key stops in the third, in overtime, and during the shootout to earn the win. In all, he made 36 saves on 40 shots on goal.

Next up for Carolina will be a game in Ottawa at 5:30 on Sunday.

Game Notes:

The Canes also had 40 shots on goal and were led by Necas with six.

Orlov and Fast each had four hits to lead Carolina. The team had a total of 25.

Aho led the team with 25:15 of ice time.

The Hurricanes went 2-5 with the man advantage. They held the Leafs to 0-4.

It was a three point night for Aho, (1g 2A).

This game number 1400 for Burns who also had two assists.

Game Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/GS021067.HTM

Event Summary - https://www.nhl.com/scores/htmlreports/20232024/ES021067.HTM

Interviews - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dgllc6dgak6q7vmyq2rek/h?rlkey=i7kfiy4zrsb7fagpgidfn01qq&dl=0