Hurricanes @ Senators: Preview and Game Thread

After a thrilling shootout win in Toronto on Saturday night, the Carolina Hurricanes are right back at it with a match against the Ottawa Senators starting at 6P.M. Sunday night.

The Senators are coming off an overtime win against the New York Islanders on a Saturday afternoon tilt.

The Canes are 41-20-6 and have 88 points while the Sens are 28-33-4 for 60 points.

The Hurricanes have won two games in a row, five of their last six, and have a 7-2-1 record in their last ten games.

The Sens have won three games in a row but they are 3-6-1 in their last ten.

Carolina has been alternating goalies between Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen since both goalies have been healthy, but maybe Spencer Martin will get a shot. Martin was Kochetkov’s backup in the game last night in Toronto.

Speaking of Martin, the Hurricanes recently sent out a press release stating that they signed the goalie to a one-year contract for next season. He will earn $750,000 on a one-way deal.

Martin has a 4-0-1 record for Carolina since he was acquired off the waiver wire on January 19.

The Hurricanes are 2-0-0 against the Sens so far this season with wins both in Carolina and Ottawa.

The game will be on Bally’s Sports South starting with a game preview at 5:30.